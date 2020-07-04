All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 7 2020

13342 Chittamwood Lane

13342 Chittamwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13342 Chittamwood Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
Gorgeous home located in sought after Villages at Willow bay offers Impressive Front elevation, Grand entry way, Soaring ceilings, Custom upgrades, Spiral staircase, Expensive hardwood floors. FRISCO ISD!!! Wonderful open functional floor plan w 5 Bedroom, 5bath w 3 car Garage, huge Game and Media room. Enormous family room with corner fireplace opens to kitchen & breakfast nook. Master suite downstairs has huge WIC, luxury garden tub, separate shower & vanities. Second master suite upstairs has huge WIC, luxury garden tub, separate shower & vanities. Covered patio to relax and entertain guests. Community Pool, Greenbelt, Jogging Path,Bike Path, Park, Playground. Much more to see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13342 Chittamwood Lane have any available units?
13342 Chittamwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 13342 Chittamwood Lane have?
Some of 13342 Chittamwood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13342 Chittamwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13342 Chittamwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13342 Chittamwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13342 Chittamwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 13342 Chittamwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13342 Chittamwood Lane offers parking.
Does 13342 Chittamwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13342 Chittamwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13342 Chittamwood Lane have a pool?
Yes, 13342 Chittamwood Lane has a pool.
Does 13342 Chittamwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 13342 Chittamwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13342 Chittamwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13342 Chittamwood Lane has units with dishwashers.

