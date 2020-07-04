13342 Chittamwood Lane

Amenities
Gorgeous home located in sought after Villages at Willow bay offers Impressive Front elevation, Grand entry way, Soaring ceilings, Custom upgrades, Spiral staircase, Expensive hardwood floors. FRISCO ISD!!! Wonderful open functional floor plan w 5 Bedroom, 5bath w 3 car Garage, huge Game and Media room. Enormous family room with corner fireplace opens to kitchen & breakfast nook. Master suite downstairs has huge WIC, luxury garden tub, separate shower & vanities. Second master suite upstairs has huge WIC, luxury garden tub, separate shower & vanities. Covered patio to relax and entertain guests. Community Pool, Greenbelt, Jogging Path,Bike Path, Park, Playground. Much more to see!