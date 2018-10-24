13184 Boaz Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 5 bedroom 3.5 bath home located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Belmont Woods. Eye-catching curb appeal with its stone and brick façade and lush landscape. This immaculate two-story feels extremely inviting with tall ceilings, an open floor plan, and a huge game area upstairs. There is plenty of room for your family to spread out. Home boasts wood floors, Granite kitchen countertops, and other stylish features. The home received a new roof in June and is ready for you to move in!