All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 13184 Boaz Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
13184 Boaz Drive
Last updated February 1 2020 at 11:22 PM

13184 Boaz Drive

13184 Boaz Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13184 Boaz Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
Beautiful 5 bedroom 3.5 bath home located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Belmont Woods. Eye-catching curb appeal with its stone and brick façade and lush landscape. This immaculate two-story feels extremely inviting with tall ceilings, an open floor plan, and a huge game area upstairs. There is plenty of room for your family to spread out. Home boasts wood floors, Granite kitchen countertops, and other stylish features. The home received a new roof in June and is ready for you to move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13184 Boaz Drive have any available units?
13184 Boaz Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 13184 Boaz Drive have?
Some of 13184 Boaz Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13184 Boaz Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13184 Boaz Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13184 Boaz Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13184 Boaz Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 13184 Boaz Drive offer parking?
No, 13184 Boaz Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13184 Boaz Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13184 Boaz Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13184 Boaz Drive have a pool?
No, 13184 Boaz Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13184 Boaz Drive have accessible units?
No, 13184 Boaz Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13184 Boaz Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13184 Boaz Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Square at Frisco
6235 Main St
Frisco, TX 75034
Sonsrena
9425 Rolater Rd
Frisco, TX 75035
The Edison at Frisco
8811 Eldorado Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Residences at Starwood
6595 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Wade Crossing
9399 Wade Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75035
Plaza At Frisco Square
8843 Coleman Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Villas of Chapel Creek
5775 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Legends at Legacy
3700 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District