Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13165 Barbarosa Drive

13165 Barbarosa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13165 Barbarosa Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
range
Property Amenities
A beautiful 1 story, 3 bedroom open floor plan nestled on a premium corner lot. Large living room with brick fireplace. Large kitchen showcases a breakfast area. ceramic tile floors, sleek black appliances, smooth cooktop range and a pass through window to the 2nd dining area. Master with garden tub, separate shower and a walk-in closet. Open patio overlooks backyard. Close to shopping, dining, & entertainment makes this home the perfect place to be. Fenced yard. Don't miss out on this awesome home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13165 Barbarosa Drive have any available units?
13165 Barbarosa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 13165 Barbarosa Drive have?
Some of 13165 Barbarosa Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13165 Barbarosa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13165 Barbarosa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13165 Barbarosa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13165 Barbarosa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 13165 Barbarosa Drive offer parking?
No, 13165 Barbarosa Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13165 Barbarosa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13165 Barbarosa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13165 Barbarosa Drive have a pool?
No, 13165 Barbarosa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13165 Barbarosa Drive have accessible units?
No, 13165 Barbarosa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13165 Barbarosa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13165 Barbarosa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

