Beautiful well kept home in desirable Creekside at Preston. This 4-2-2 features an open floor plan with a big living area and a kitchen that opens to it. Kitchen features charming granite counter tops and a walk in pantry with plenty of cabinet space. Master bedroom features his and hers sinks with a garden tub and separate tiled shower. Nice sized back yard. Home has an open floor plan. This is a must see!!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12978 Michelle Drive have any available units?
12978 Michelle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12978 Michelle Drive have?
Some of 12978 Michelle Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12978 Michelle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12978 Michelle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.