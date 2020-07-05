12978 Michelle Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful well kept home in desirable Creekside at Preston. This 4-2-2 features an open floor plan with a big living area and a kitchen that opens to it. Kitchen features charming granite counter tops and a walk in pantry with plenty of cabinet space. Master bedroom features his and hers sinks with a garden tub and separate tiled shower. Nice sized back yard. Home has an open floor plan. This is a must see!!!!