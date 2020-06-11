12733 Prince Edward Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities hot tub

Beautiful Frisco home with easy access to Dallas North Tollway and highly desired Frisco schools! Grand 2 story entrance opens to study on left and formal living and dining rooms on right. Wood floors throughout much of 1st floor with classic TX style brick and stone exterior and floor to ceiling stone Fireplace in family room. Inviting Open Floorplan. Kitchen is large with island, granite counters, gas cooktop and SS appliances. Large Master with spa bath featuring jetted tub, separate shower and walk in closet on 1st floor. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Entertain in style w pre-wired Media rm upstairs or host on your covered patio out back! Welcome Home!