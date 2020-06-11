All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 12733 Prince Edward Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
12733 Prince Edward Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12733 Prince Edward Lane

12733 Prince Edward Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12733 Prince Edward Lane, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
hot tub
Beautiful Frisco home with easy access to Dallas North Tollway and highly desired Frisco schools! Grand 2 story entrance opens to study on left and formal living and dining rooms on right. Wood floors throughout much of 1st floor with classic TX style brick and stone exterior and floor to ceiling stone Fireplace in family room. Inviting Open Floorplan. Kitchen is large with island, granite counters, gas cooktop and SS appliances. Large Master with spa bath featuring jetted tub, separate shower and walk in closet on 1st floor. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Entertain in style w pre-wired Media rm upstairs or host on your covered patio out back! Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12733 Prince Edward Lane have any available units?
12733 Prince Edward Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12733 Prince Edward Lane have?
Some of 12733 Prince Edward Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12733 Prince Edward Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12733 Prince Edward Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12733 Prince Edward Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12733 Prince Edward Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12733 Prince Edward Lane offer parking?
No, 12733 Prince Edward Lane does not offer parking.
Does 12733 Prince Edward Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12733 Prince Edward Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12733 Prince Edward Lane have a pool?
No, 12733 Prince Edward Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12733 Prince Edward Lane have accessible units?
No, 12733 Prince Edward Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12733 Prince Edward Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12733 Prince Edward Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Commons of Chapel Creek
7997 Wade Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Sonsrena
9425 Rolater Rd
Frisco, TX 75035
The Maxwell
7777 Adelaide Street
Frisco, TX 75034
The Edison at Frisco
8811 Eldorado Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Twelve Cowboys Way
12 Cowboys Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Fox Haven Apartments
7275 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Lucia
4848 Grand Gate Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Skyhouse Frisco Station
6633 John Hickman Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District