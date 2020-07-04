All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 12657 Tealsky Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
12657 Tealsky Drive
Last updated March 24 2019 at 9:12 AM

12657 Tealsky Drive

12657 Tealsky Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12657 Tealsky Dr, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Never been leased * Never had pets, will consider yours * BEAUTIFUL 5 bedroom, 4 bath, Game Room, Formals & covered Patio in desired Frisco ISD schools. Bright open floor plan with WOOD floors and high ceilings. EXTRA large Master bedroom has 2 large closets and sitting area. PLUS additional bedroom & full bath downstairs. Kitchen has GAS cook top, under sink water filtration and large walk in pantry. ENERGY efficient Attic radiant barrier and TANKLESS water heater. Upstairs 3 bedrooms + 2 full baths. Oversize utility room. Enjoy the LARGE private backyard. Outstanding community with pool, playground, park, private lake and jogging path. Convenient to Tollway, Dining and Shopping. Your new home is available now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12657 Tealsky Drive have any available units?
12657 Tealsky Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12657 Tealsky Drive have?
Some of 12657 Tealsky Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12657 Tealsky Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12657 Tealsky Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12657 Tealsky Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12657 Tealsky Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12657 Tealsky Drive offer parking?
No, 12657 Tealsky Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12657 Tealsky Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12657 Tealsky Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12657 Tealsky Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12657 Tealsky Drive has a pool.
Does 12657 Tealsky Drive have accessible units?
No, 12657 Tealsky Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12657 Tealsky Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12657 Tealsky Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atherton
8655 Brookhollow Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75034
Ravello Stonebriar
5225 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Republic House at Frisco Bridges
8568 Warren Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Residences at Starwood
6595 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Cool Springs at Frisco Bridges
3198 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Villas of Chapel Creek
5775 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District