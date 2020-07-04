12657 Tealsky Drive

Amenities

Never been leased * Never had pets, will consider yours * BEAUTIFUL 5 bedroom, 4 bath, Game Room, Formals & covered Patio in desired Frisco ISD schools. Bright open floor plan with WOOD floors and high ceilings. EXTRA large Master bedroom has 2 large closets and sitting area. PLUS additional bedroom & full bath downstairs. Kitchen has GAS cook top, under sink water filtration and large walk in pantry. ENERGY efficient Attic radiant barrier and TANKLESS water heater. Upstairs 3 bedrooms + 2 full baths. Oversize utility room. Enjoy the LARGE private backyard. Outstanding community with pool, playground, park, private lake and jogging path. Convenient to Tollway, Dining and Shopping. Your new home is available now