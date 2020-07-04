All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 12562 Red Hawk Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
12562 Red Hawk Drive
Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:36 PM

12562 Red Hawk Drive

12562 Red Hawk Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12562 Red Hawk Drive, Frisco, TX 75033
Grayhawk

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
pool
media room
Beautiful 2-story home in sought-after neighborhood of Frisco! Four bedrooms, 2.5 bath. Master down with vaulted ceiling, his and her closet and jetted tub. Study, formal living & dining. Family room with high ceiling. Kitchen with granite countertop and stainless steel appliances open to family room for great entertainment. Large game room upstairs. Media room painted in dark brown and wired with 7.1 surround sound for great movie experience. Community pool steps away. Exemplary Frisco schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12562 Red Hawk Drive have any available units?
12562 Red Hawk Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12562 Red Hawk Drive have?
Some of 12562 Red Hawk Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12562 Red Hawk Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12562 Red Hawk Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12562 Red Hawk Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12562 Red Hawk Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12562 Red Hawk Drive offer parking?
No, 12562 Red Hawk Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12562 Red Hawk Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12562 Red Hawk Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12562 Red Hawk Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12562 Red Hawk Drive has a pool.
Does 12562 Red Hawk Drive have accessible units?
No, 12562 Red Hawk Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12562 Red Hawk Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12562 Red Hawk Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Satori Frisco
11900 Research Rd
Frisco, TX 75033
Kilby
8455 Grace Street
Frisco, TX 75034
The Edison at Frisco
8811 Eldorado Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Capitol at Stonebriar
9600 Gaylord Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar of Frisco
5200 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch
5050 Farm to Market Rd 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Wade Crossing
9399 Wade Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75035
Olympus Boulevard
6255 Frisco Square Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District