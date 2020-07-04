12562 Red Hawk Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave stainless steel Property Amenities game room pool media room

Beautiful 2-story home in sought-after neighborhood of Frisco! Four bedrooms, 2.5 bath. Master down with vaulted ceiling, his and her closet and jetted tub. Study, formal living & dining. Family room with high ceiling. Kitchen with granite countertop and stainless steel appliances open to family room for great entertainment. Large game room upstairs. Media room painted in dark brown and wired with 7.1 surround sound for great movie experience. Community pool steps away. Exemplary Frisco schools!