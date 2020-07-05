All apartments in Frisco
12518 Loxley Drive

12518 Loxley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12518 Loxley Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
A spacious and move-in ready 5-bedroom, 6-bathroom home in Frisco is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. home has over sized living and dinning room as well as covered rear patio. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com

https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/specializeddallas/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1719107584

Anson Wheat, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12518 Loxley Drive have any available units?
12518 Loxley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
Is 12518 Loxley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12518 Loxley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12518 Loxley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12518 Loxley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12518 Loxley Drive offer parking?
No, 12518 Loxley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12518 Loxley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12518 Loxley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12518 Loxley Drive have a pool?
No, 12518 Loxley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12518 Loxley Drive have accessible units?
No, 12518 Loxley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12518 Loxley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12518 Loxley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12518 Loxley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12518 Loxley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

