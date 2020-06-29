12422 Daimler Drive

Amenities

Sunlight Gorgeous Frisco 4 Bedroom Home with lots of charm, and elegance. Refreshing walk in appeal with tons of natural light, formal Dining and study. Eye catching Staircase with cast Iron Spinals. Large Kitchen with lots of cabinet and granite counter top space. Big upstairs Media Room. Large Master bedroom with full bath featuring: garden tub, separate shower and double vanity. Cool and comfortable backyard patio great for outdoor dining Enjoy Frisco Living; Frisco ISD; convenient shopping, dining, and parks. Buyer to verify all measurements. Must use NHC application to apply.



Property is Tenant occupied until April 1st. Pics are from 2019. Buyer to verify accuracy of all measurements and schools.