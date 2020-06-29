All apartments in Frisco
Last updated April 15 2020 at 5:27 AM

12422 Daimler Drive

12422 Daimler Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12422 Daimler Drive, Frisco, TX 75033
Grayhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
media room
Sunlight Gorgeous Frisco 4 Bedroom Home with lots of charm, and elegance. Refreshing walk in appeal with tons of natural light, formal Dining and study. Eye catching Staircase with cast Iron Spinals. Large Kitchen with lots of cabinet and granite counter top space. Big upstairs Media Room. Large Master bedroom with full bath featuring: garden tub, separate shower and double vanity. Cool and comfortable backyard patio great for outdoor dining Enjoy Frisco Living; Frisco ISD; convenient shopping, dining, and parks. Buyer to verify all measurements. Must use NHC application to apply.

Property is Tenant occupied until April 1st. Pics are from 2019. Buyer to verify accuracy of all measurements and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12422 Daimler Drive have any available units?
12422 Daimler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12422 Daimler Drive have?
Some of 12422 Daimler Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12422 Daimler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12422 Daimler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12422 Daimler Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12422 Daimler Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12422 Daimler Drive offer parking?
No, 12422 Daimler Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12422 Daimler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12422 Daimler Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12422 Daimler Drive have a pool?
No, 12422 Daimler Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12422 Daimler Drive have accessible units?
No, 12422 Daimler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12422 Daimler Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12422 Daimler Drive has units with dishwashers.

