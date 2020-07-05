12393 Hawk Creek Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Live luxuriously in this beautiful family home on corner lot in desirable 5-star Frisco Grayhawk, with walking trails, play areas & community pools. NEW REMODEL. FRESH PAINT, NO CARPET IN ANY ROOM! An OPEN FLOOR PLAN with elegant HAND SCRAPED WOOD flooring greets you as you enter. Plenty of space to enjoy & entertain! Secluded master retreat & cozy study downstairs can be 5th bdrm. Huge kitchen w lots of cabinet space. Breakfast area w artistic wall mural. Large utility rm. 3 spacious bedrooms, large game room & walk-in attic upstairs Cedar patio. Exemplary Frisco schools. Community pool minutes away! Strategic location near 423, DNT & 380. Great restaurants & shopping nearby. STAINLESS APPLIANCES COMING SOON!