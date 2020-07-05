All apartments in Frisco
12393 Hawk Creek Drive
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:05 AM

12393 Hawk Creek Drive

12393 Hawk Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Location

12393 Hawk Creek Dr, Frisco, TX 75033
Grayhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Live luxuriously in this beautiful family home on corner lot in desirable 5-star Frisco Grayhawk, with walking trails, play areas & community pools. NEW REMODEL. FRESH PAINT, NO CARPET IN ANY ROOM! An OPEN FLOOR PLAN with elegant HAND SCRAPED WOOD flooring greets you as you enter. Plenty of space to enjoy & entertain! Secluded master retreat & cozy study downstairs can be 5th bdrm. Huge kitchen w lots of cabinet space. Breakfast area w artistic wall mural. Large utility rm. 3 spacious bedrooms, large game room & walk-in attic upstairs Cedar patio. Exemplary Frisco schools. Community pool minutes away! Strategic location near 423, DNT & 380. Great restaurants & shopping nearby. STAINLESS APPLIANCES COMING SOON!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12393 Hawk Creek Drive have any available units?
12393 Hawk Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12393 Hawk Creek Drive have?
Some of 12393 Hawk Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12393 Hawk Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12393 Hawk Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12393 Hawk Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12393 Hawk Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12393 Hawk Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12393 Hawk Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 12393 Hawk Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12393 Hawk Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12393 Hawk Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12393 Hawk Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 12393 Hawk Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 12393 Hawk Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12393 Hawk Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12393 Hawk Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

