Amenities

dishwasher garage game room microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range Property Amenities game room parking garage

Spacious home conveniently located with easy access to Sam Rayburn Tollway and minutes to DNT and 75 across the street from Wester Middle School and walking distance to Gunstream Elementary. Features a nice size den, gas stove and built in microwave in the kitchen, upstairs gameroom, large master with separate shower and jetted tub, spacious secondary bedrooms and large backyard with sprinkler system.