All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 12174 Shepherds Hill Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
12174 Shepherds Hill Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12174 Shepherds Hill Lane

12174 Shepherds Hill Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12174 Shepherds Hill Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
GORGEOUS UPDATED HOME IN PRIME FRISCO location! This home has 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2,527 sq. ft. Located walking distance to exemplary elementary school. This home features:
- Open floor plan
- Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen that opens to a spacious living area.
- Large master bedroom with great master bath
- Dual sink vanity and separate shower and garden tub
- Spacious backyard with patio and privacy fence
- Carpet upstairs
- Vinyl flooring downstairs
- Refrigerator
- Washer and Dryer
- Microwave
- New electric cook top and oven
Frisco Schools:
Pets allowed with owners approval.
To be considered, you must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12174 Shepherds Hill Lane have any available units?
12174 Shepherds Hill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12174 Shepherds Hill Lane have?
Some of 12174 Shepherds Hill Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12174 Shepherds Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12174 Shepherds Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12174 Shepherds Hill Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 12174 Shepherds Hill Lane is pet friendly.
Does 12174 Shepherds Hill Lane offer parking?
No, 12174 Shepherds Hill Lane does not offer parking.
Does 12174 Shepherds Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12174 Shepherds Hill Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12174 Shepherds Hill Lane have a pool?
No, 12174 Shepherds Hill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12174 Shepherds Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 12174 Shepherds Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12174 Shepherds Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12174 Shepherds Hill Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Domain at the Gate
6688 John Hickman Parkway
Frisco, TX 75035
AMLI at the Ballpark
7755 John Q Hammons Dr.
Frisco, TX 75034
Cool Springs at Frisco Bridges
3198 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Wade Crossing
9399 Wade Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75035
Newman Village
4444 Felix Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Lebanon Ridge Apartments
2355 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Camden Panther Creek
9415 Panther Creek Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75035
Bell Stonebriar
5250 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District