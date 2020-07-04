12174 Shepherds Hill Lane

Amenities
GORGEOUS UPDATED HOME IN PRIME FRISCO location! This home has 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2,527 sq. ft. Located walking distance to exemplary elementary school. This home features:
- Open floor plan
- Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen that opens to a spacious living area.
- Large master bedroom with great master bath
- Dual sink vanity and separate shower and garden tub
- Spacious backyard with patio and privacy fence
- Carpet upstairs
- Vinyl flooring downstairs
- Refrigerator
- Washer and Dryer
- Microwave
- New electric cook top and oven
Frisco Schools:
Pets allowed with owners approval.
To be considered, you must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.