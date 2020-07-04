12174 Shepherds Hill Lane

Amenities

GORGEOUS UPDATED HOME IN PRIME FRISCO location! This home has 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2,527 sq. ft. Located walking distance to exemplary elementary school. This home features:

- Open floor plan

- Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen that opens to a spacious living area.

- Large master bedroom with great master bath

- Dual sink vanity and separate shower and garden tub

- Spacious backyard with patio and privacy fence

- Carpet upstairs

- Vinyl flooring downstairs

- Refrigerator

- Washer and Dryer

- Microwave

- New electric cook top and oven

Frisco Schools:

Pets allowed with owners approval.

To be considered, you must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.