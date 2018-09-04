All apartments in Frisco
12116 Alexandria Drive

12116 Alexandria Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12116 Alexandria Drive, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Location, Location, Location. Beautifully renovated 1 story with Pool and Spa. New paint, new floors, new cook top. Pool and spa just serviced. New tile in wash room. Fresh floors and paint in all the closets. Energy efficient appliances included. Fridge, washer, dryer come with the property, just move in. Great outdoor area for entertaining. Highly desirable Frisco ISD school district. Just minutes away from Stonebriar shopping as well as the new Dallas Cowboys Star district. Shops at legacy, Legacy West and Tollway just minutes away as well. Will go fast due to amenities and location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12116 Alexandria Drive have any available units?
12116 Alexandria Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12116 Alexandria Drive have?
Some of 12116 Alexandria Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12116 Alexandria Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12116 Alexandria Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12116 Alexandria Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12116 Alexandria Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12116 Alexandria Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12116 Alexandria Drive offers parking.
Does 12116 Alexandria Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12116 Alexandria Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12116 Alexandria Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12116 Alexandria Drive has a pool.
Does 12116 Alexandria Drive have accessible units?
No, 12116 Alexandria Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12116 Alexandria Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12116 Alexandria Drive has units with dishwashers.

