12116 Alexandria Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Location, Location, Location. Beautifully renovated 1 story with Pool and Spa. New paint, new floors, new cook top. Pool and spa just serviced. New tile in wash room. Fresh floors and paint in all the closets. Energy efficient appliances included. Fridge, washer, dryer come with the property, just move in. Great outdoor area for entertaining. Highly desirable Frisco ISD school district. Just minutes away from Stonebriar shopping as well as the new Dallas Cowboys Star district. Shops at legacy, Legacy West and Tollway just minutes away as well. Will go fast due to amenities and location.