12104 Rushing Creek Drive

Minutes from 121 and Hillcrest and very close to Plantation golf course, this updated, stylish single story home in Frisco with a fabulous floor plan features a huge open kitchen with granite countertops and tile backsplash; stainless appliances and decorative lighting; open family room with fireplace, wood floors and built in cabinets; split master suite; 3 very nice sized secondary bedrooms; 2 car garage. Lawncare provided! Big backyard with patio for entertaining. Refrigerator stays with property. Brand new carpet! Board on board cedar fence for privacy. Home is well taken care of and ready to be occupied ASAP!