All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 12104 Rushing Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
12104 Rushing Creek Drive
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:09 AM

12104 Rushing Creek Drive

12104 Rushing Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12104 Rushing Creek Drive, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Minutes from 121 and Hillcrest and very close to Plantation golf course, this updated, stylish single story home in Frisco with a fabulous floor plan features a huge open kitchen with granite countertops and tile backsplash; stainless appliances and decorative lighting; open family room with fireplace, wood floors and built in cabinets; split master suite; 3 very nice sized secondary bedrooms; 2 car garage. Lawncare provided! Big backyard with patio for entertaining. Refrigerator stays with property. Brand new carpet! Board on board cedar fence for privacy. Home is well taken care of and ready to be occupied ASAP!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12104 Rushing Creek Drive have any available units?
12104 Rushing Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12104 Rushing Creek Drive have?
Some of 12104 Rushing Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12104 Rushing Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12104 Rushing Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12104 Rushing Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12104 Rushing Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12104 Rushing Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12104 Rushing Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 12104 Rushing Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12104 Rushing Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12104 Rushing Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 12104 Rushing Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12104 Rushing Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 12104 Rushing Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12104 Rushing Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12104 Rushing Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Find a Sublet
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sonsrena
9425 Rolater Rd
Frisco, TX 75035
Domain at the Gate
6688 John Hickman Parkway
Frisco, TX 75035
Ravello Stonebriar
5225 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
The Maxwell
7777 Adelaide Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Newman Village
4444 Felix Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Skyhouse Frisco Station
6633 John Hickman Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Legends at Legacy
3700 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District