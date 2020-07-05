All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 12101 Jereme Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
12101 Jereme Trail
Last updated July 30 2019 at 10:43 AM

12101 Jereme Trail

12101 Jereme Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12101 Jereme Trail, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
NEW ROOF and gutters in June 2019! This rental is contingent on Home Partners of America purchasing and then leasing this home to qualified tenant. This beautiful North Facing home is ready for immediate move in! Custom built and well thought out, this house has plenty of privacy. The beautiful staircase graces the entry and is flanked by the spacious dining and office or formal living area. The large eat in kitchen and living room allow for a good flow. Fruit trees grace the large back yard and driveway parks 4 additional cars! Membership available to the community pool, golf course. Parks and shopping nearby. Large fenced backyard with covered patio and upstairs balcony are perfect for entertaining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12101 Jereme Trail have any available units?
12101 Jereme Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12101 Jereme Trail have?
Some of 12101 Jereme Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12101 Jereme Trail currently offering any rent specials?
12101 Jereme Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12101 Jereme Trail pet-friendly?
No, 12101 Jereme Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12101 Jereme Trail offer parking?
Yes, 12101 Jereme Trail offers parking.
Does 12101 Jereme Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12101 Jereme Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12101 Jereme Trail have a pool?
Yes, 12101 Jereme Trail has a pool.
Does 12101 Jereme Trail have accessible units?
No, 12101 Jereme Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 12101 Jereme Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12101 Jereme Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Preston North
9440 Stratton Dr
Frisco, TX 75035
The Maxwell
7777 Adelaide Street
Frisco, TX 75034
The Edison at Frisco
8811 Eldorado Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch
5050 Farm to Market Rd 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Newman Village
4444 Felix Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco at Main
1801 McCord Way
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District