12101 Jereme Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool

NEW ROOF and gutters in June 2019! This rental is contingent on Home Partners of America purchasing and then leasing this home to qualified tenant. This beautiful North Facing home is ready for immediate move in! Custom built and well thought out, this house has plenty of privacy. The beautiful staircase graces the entry and is flanked by the spacious dining and office or formal living area. The large eat in kitchen and living room allow for a good flow. Fruit trees grace the large back yard and driveway parks 4 additional cars! Membership available to the community pool, golf course. Parks and shopping nearby. Large fenced backyard with covered patio and upstairs balcony are perfect for entertaining!