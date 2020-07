Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave Property Amenities parking pool table garage

Home in highly sought after Panther Creek Estates. Soaring 2-story foyer leads to the 1st floor family room, 2nd living area upstairs can be used as a game or TV room, third is by the garage. Kitchen has granite counter tops, SS appl, 42-in cab & bkfst bar. Upstairs; master with 2nd FP plus 2 add'l bdrms & Lg game rm with room for pool table. Bed room four is on the 1st floor adjacent to a full bath and 3rd living area.

Walkable to Schools.