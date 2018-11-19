12028 Stephenville Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool 24hr maintenance

Prime Frisco Location, Panther Creek A Highly Sought-After Masterplanned Community With Parks, Walking & Biking Trails And Pool. Exemplary Frisco Isd. Kitchen (With 2 Tone Cabinets, Modern Backsplash & Appliances), Master bedroom downstairs. This Unique Home Has 2 Full Kitchens, 3 Living & 2 Dining Areas. Master And Study Rooms Down,Large Open Kitchen Opens To A Family Room With Fireplace With Arctic Stones. Backyard With Spiral Stairs Access To Deck. Upstairs has Full second Kitchen, Large Game, Living & 4 Big Bedrooms With Baths. Handscraped Wooden Floors On First Floor With Tiles. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.