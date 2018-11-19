All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 16 2020

12028 Stephenville Drive

12028 Stephenville Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12028 Stephenville Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
24hr maintenance
Prime Frisco Location, Panther Creek A Highly Sought-After Masterplanned Community With Parks, Walking & Biking Trails And Pool. Exemplary Frisco Isd. Kitchen (With 2 Tone Cabinets, Modern Backsplash & Appliances), Master bedroom downstairs. This Unique Home Has 2 Full Kitchens, 3 Living & 2 Dining Areas. Master And Study Rooms Down,Large Open Kitchen Opens To A Family Room With Fireplace With Arctic Stones. Backyard With Spiral Stairs Access To Deck. Upstairs has Full second Kitchen, Large Game, Living & 4 Big Bedrooms With Baths. Handscraped Wooden Floors On First Floor With Tiles. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12028 Stephenville Drive have any available units?
12028 Stephenville Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12028 Stephenville Drive have?
Some of 12028 Stephenville Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12028 Stephenville Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12028 Stephenville Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12028 Stephenville Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12028 Stephenville Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12028 Stephenville Drive offer parking?
No, 12028 Stephenville Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12028 Stephenville Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12028 Stephenville Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12028 Stephenville Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12028 Stephenville Drive has a pool.
Does 12028 Stephenville Drive have accessible units?
No, 12028 Stephenville Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12028 Stephenville Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12028 Stephenville Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

