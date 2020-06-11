All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 12001 Fairbanks Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
12001 Fairbanks Court
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:00 PM

12001 Fairbanks Court

12001 Fairbanks Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12001 Fairbanks Ct, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
playground
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
playground
pool
media room
Sole Lewisville Lake Front Property on Premium Lot Ever Available at this Size & Proximaty to Lake with Lake View!! This beautiful home is a great price, compared to other lake front homes available, very rare! This home boasts 4 large bedrooms, Media Room, 2 living areas, 3.5 baths and the perfect floor plan for family living or entertaining guests. The chef's kitchen with breakfast-bar opens to the living and dining areas and overlooks the lake and backyard. The tight-knit gated community offers playgrounds, pools, running, walking & biking trails! Just minutes from fine dining & shopping in the Nationally Rated City of Frisco!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12001 Fairbanks Court have any available units?
12001 Fairbanks Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12001 Fairbanks Court have?
Some of 12001 Fairbanks Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12001 Fairbanks Court currently offering any rent specials?
12001 Fairbanks Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12001 Fairbanks Court pet-friendly?
No, 12001 Fairbanks Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12001 Fairbanks Court offer parking?
No, 12001 Fairbanks Court does not offer parking.
Does 12001 Fairbanks Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12001 Fairbanks Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12001 Fairbanks Court have a pool?
Yes, 12001 Fairbanks Court has a pool.
Does 12001 Fairbanks Court have accessible units?
No, 12001 Fairbanks Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12001 Fairbanks Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12001 Fairbanks Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MAA Frisco Bridges
3200 Rifle Gap Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Kilby
8455 Grace Street
Frisco, TX 75034
The Maxwell
7777 Adelaide Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Old Hickory Square
8625 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
The Edison at Frisco
8811 Eldorado Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Capitol at Stonebriar
9600 Gaylord Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Fox Haven Apartments
7275 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Lucia
4848 Grand Gate Way
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District