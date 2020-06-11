12001 Fairbanks Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool playground fireplace media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities playground pool media room

Sole Lewisville Lake Front Property on Premium Lot Ever Available at this Size & Proximaty to Lake with Lake View!! This beautiful home is a great price, compared to other lake front homes available, very rare! This home boasts 4 large bedrooms, Media Room, 2 living areas, 3.5 baths and the perfect floor plan for family living or entertaining guests. The chef's kitchen with breakfast-bar opens to the living and dining areas and overlooks the lake and backyard. The tight-knit gated community offers playgrounds, pools, running, walking & biking trails! Just minutes from fine dining & shopping in the Nationally Rated City of Frisco!