11963 Stephenville Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11963 Stephenville Drive

11963 Stephenville Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11963 Stephenville Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
playground
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
Exemplary Frisco schools!Terrific Floor plan, 6 bedrooms With Master Down. 3.5 Baths in Panther Creek. Game Room and five bed rooms upstairs. Master down with jetted tub.. Great Community Amenities.parks and playground and all schools very near.Community pool, 3 City parks & community swim pool, lots of hike & bike trails. Exemplary Frisco schools w Elementary school in community. Minutes to shopping, restaurants, retail.
Great Community Amenities. parks and playground and all schools very near by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11963 Stephenville Drive have any available units?
11963 Stephenville Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11963 Stephenville Drive have?
Some of 11963 Stephenville Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11963 Stephenville Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11963 Stephenville Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11963 Stephenville Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11963 Stephenville Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11963 Stephenville Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11963 Stephenville Drive offers parking.
Does 11963 Stephenville Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11963 Stephenville Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11963 Stephenville Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11963 Stephenville Drive has a pool.
Does 11963 Stephenville Drive have accessible units?
No, 11963 Stephenville Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11963 Stephenville Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11963 Stephenville Drive has units with dishwashers.

