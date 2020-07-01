11963 Stephenville Drive

Amenities

dishwasher parking pool playground fireplace game room

Exemplary Frisco schools!Terrific Floor plan, 6 bedrooms With Master Down. 3.5 Baths in Panther Creek. Game Room and five bed rooms upstairs. Master down with jetted tub.. Great Community Amenities.parks and playground and all schools very near.Community pool, 3 City parks & community swim pool, lots of hike & bike trails. Exemplary Frisco schools w Elementary school in community. Minutes to shopping, restaurants, retail.

