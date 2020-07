Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Beautiful one story home located on one of the most desirable subdivision of Frisco and offers 3 bedrooms plus study , 14X9 front covered porch , beautiful landscape , overhead storage rack in garage , cable in all rooms , updated lighting fixtures throughout , tiles in all wet areas , nice size back and side yard , full gutters , sprinkler and security system . Brand new SS GE refrigerator will stay with the house .