1191 Polo Heights Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room media room

This incredible 2017 build features beautiful, handscraped wood floors, soaring ceilings, and stone accents. The open kitchen has a large island, great wood cabinets, and granite counters throughout. The master suite is privately located on the back of the home with large walk-in closet, dual vanities, and separate tub and shower. The second story features a game room overlooking the main living area, tiered theater seating in the media room with a dry bar as well. Three more bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs. The backyard features a covered patio and privacy fencing.