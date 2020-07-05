1191 Polo Heights Drive

All apartments in Frisco
Location

1191 Polo Heights Dr, Frisco, TX 75033
Grayhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
This incredible 2017 build features beautiful, handscraped wood floors, soaring ceilings, and stone accents. The open kitchen has a large island, great wood cabinets, and granite counters throughout. The master suite is privately located on the back of the home with large walk-in closet, dual vanities, and separate tub and shower. The second story features a game room overlooking the main living area, tiered theater seating in the media room with a dry bar as well. Three more bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs. The backyard features a covered patio and privacy fencing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

