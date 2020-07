Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Rise and Shine in this open and bright north facing rental on a corner lot, feeding into FRISCO ISD. 4 bedrooms, formal dining and 3 additional living areas. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator included. Kitchen has granite and Breakfast nook. New carpets and laminate floors with fresh paint touch ups all around the house. Large master bedroom with his and her closets downstairs. Also available for long term lease of up to 24 months.