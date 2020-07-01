All apartments in Frisco
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
11799 Stephenville Drive
Last updated October 23 2019 at 6:51 AM

11799 Stephenville Drive

11799 Stephenville Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11799 Stephenville Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The beautiful house is just upgraded with new laminate wood or luxury vinyl tile floors. New stainless-steel range and microwave. New paint in most rooms. The spacious 5-bedroom house features two masters, one master down and one master up, and formal living, dining, family, game, media, and Jack and Jill bedrooms. The house is located in the highly desirable Panther Creek Estates with community parks and gated swimming pools. Go to excellent Frisco ISD k-12 schools. Restrictions: small dog only, no smoking, no waterbeds, no formal pool table in upstairs and no sublease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11799 Stephenville Drive have any available units?
11799 Stephenville Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11799 Stephenville Drive have?
Some of 11799 Stephenville Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11799 Stephenville Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11799 Stephenville Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11799 Stephenville Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11799 Stephenville Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11799 Stephenville Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11799 Stephenville Drive offers parking.
Does 11799 Stephenville Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11799 Stephenville Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11799 Stephenville Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11799 Stephenville Drive has a pool.
Does 11799 Stephenville Drive have accessible units?
No, 11799 Stephenville Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11799 Stephenville Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11799 Stephenville Drive has units with dishwashers.

