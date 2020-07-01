11799 Stephenville Drive

Amenities

The beautiful house is just upgraded with new laminate wood or luxury vinyl tile floors. New stainless-steel range and microwave. New paint in most rooms. The spacious 5-bedroom house features two masters, one master down and one master up, and formal living, dining, family, game, media, and Jack and Jill bedrooms. The house is located in the highly desirable Panther Creek Estates with community parks and gated swimming pools. Go to excellent Frisco ISD k-12 schools. Restrictions: small dog only, no smoking, no waterbeds, no formal pool table in upstairs and no sublease.