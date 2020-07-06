All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 11699 Kingsville Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
11699 Kingsville Drive
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:15 PM

11699 Kingsville Drive

11699 Kingsville Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11699 Kingsville Dr, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful home on corner lot (Slidell and Kingsville) and backs up to greenbelt with great park views. Organic Garden and backyard Spa with Sundowner Cover for patio. Walking distance to 2 large community parks. Pool also in community. Home includes stereo and sound system. Great work room if you office from home (this takes in the 4th bedroom or may be used as bedroom.) Electronic gate and 3 car garage. Come and get this one as will not last long! SHOWINGS START 6-21.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11699 Kingsville Drive have any available units?
11699 Kingsville Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11699 Kingsville Drive have?
Some of 11699 Kingsville Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11699 Kingsville Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11699 Kingsville Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11699 Kingsville Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11699 Kingsville Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11699 Kingsville Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11699 Kingsville Drive offers parking.
Does 11699 Kingsville Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11699 Kingsville Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11699 Kingsville Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11699 Kingsville Drive has a pool.
Does 11699 Kingsville Drive have accessible units?
No, 11699 Kingsville Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11699 Kingsville Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11699 Kingsville Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sonsrena
9425 Rolater Rd
Frisco, TX 75035
Alaqua at Frisco
4770 Teel Parkway
Frisco, TX 75034
Ravello Stonebriar
5225 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Preston North
9440 Stratton Dr
Frisco, TX 75035
The Maxwell
7777 Adelaide Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave
Frisco, TX 75034
Carmichael
8787 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75033
Fox Haven Apartments
7275 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District