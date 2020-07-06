Beautiful home on corner lot (Slidell and Kingsville) and backs up to greenbelt with great park views. Organic Garden and backyard Spa with Sundowner Cover for patio. Walking distance to 2 large community parks. Pool also in community. Home includes stereo and sound system. Great work room if you office from home (this takes in the 4th bedroom or may be used as bedroom.) Electronic gate and 3 car garage. Come and get this one as will not last long! SHOWINGS START 6-21.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11699 Kingsville Drive have any available units?
11699 Kingsville Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11699 Kingsville Drive have?
Some of 11699 Kingsville Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11699 Kingsville Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11699 Kingsville Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.