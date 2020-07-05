All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 11637 SNYDER DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
11637 SNYDER DRIVE
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:15 AM

11637 SNYDER DRIVE

11637 Snyder Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11637 Snyder Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
11637 SNYDER DRIVE Available 06/01/20 Panther Creek Neighborhood North Frisco!! - Awesome home in Panther Creek! Great Floor plan! Split bedrooms with three full baths. Great family room upstairs with full bath could be used for a 5th bedroom. Quality laminate flooring. Pets on case by case basis. Owner pays HOA dues.
$45 application fee per applicant. $600 pet deposit - $300 non-refundable. One time $125 administration fee. Tenant or tenant's agent to verify all information.

(RLNE4730524)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11637 SNYDER DRIVE have any available units?
11637 SNYDER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
Is 11637 SNYDER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11637 SNYDER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11637 SNYDER DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11637 SNYDER DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 11637 SNYDER DRIVE offer parking?
No, 11637 SNYDER DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 11637 SNYDER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11637 SNYDER DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11637 SNYDER DRIVE have a pool?
No, 11637 SNYDER DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 11637 SNYDER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11637 SNYDER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11637 SNYDER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11637 SNYDER DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11637 SNYDER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11637 SNYDER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sonsrena
9425 Rolater Rd
Frisco, TX 75035
MAA Frisco Bridges
3200 Rifle Gap Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Four Corners
1690 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Overlook by the Park
1750 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Residences at Starwood
6595 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Olympus Boulevard
6255 Frisco Square Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Stonebriar
5250 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Waterford Market
9355 John W Elliott Drive
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District