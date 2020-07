Amenities

hardwood floors fireplace microwave refrigerator

Sought after Lake of Preston Vineyards Neighborhood! One story home with master on one side and two bedrooms on the other with a separate office! Wood Floors, beautiful front door details, replaced fence with good sized yard! Frisco ISD Schools!! Close to dining, mall, shopping and many conveniences!