Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful home with pool in sought after Stonelake Estates, Frisco, TX. Walking distance to Ashley Elementary and neighborhood amenities. Wood floors, study plus 4 bedrooms, formal dining and family room with large kitchen offer room for family and entertaining. Bedroom and full bath downstairs for family or guests. Backyard Oasis has pool, spa and water feature, extra grass area for play or pets. 2 pets approved on a case by case basis. Great location close to shopping and schools.