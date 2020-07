Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace game room

Beautiful townhome in Frisco ISD. Just blocks away from Centennial High! Soaring ceilings, great floorplan which includes a wonderful study or gameroom on second floor. Master suite includes jetted garden tub. separate shower, double sinks and large walk in closet. Pets on case by case basis. Smoking outside only, please.