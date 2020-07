Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Flexible lease term. A must see if you are looking at excellent schools in Frisco!! Well maintained one story in Frisco, floor replaced in 2015 tile that looks like wood and carpet, granite in kitchen and new backsplash as well as new fireplace redone. Ceiling fans in all the bedrooms, Cedar fence with metal poles, Oven and cooktop replaced in 2016. Flooring added to the garage attic for extra storage. Line added to sprinkler system for foundation maintenance