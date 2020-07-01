All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 11512 Champion Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
11512 Champion Creek Drive
Last updated May 17 2020 at 10:55 PM

11512 Champion Creek Drive

11512 Champion Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11512 Champion Creek Dr, Frisco, TX 75034
Frisco Lakes - Del Webb Retirement Community

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
The gated community of Shores at Hidden Cove is suburban living at its finest! Located just a few minutes walk from Hidden Cove Park & Marina and beautiful trails along Lake Lewisville greenbelt, this immaculate, 3095 sqft, energy-efficient home features 4beds, 3baths + media room with an inviting and open floor plan. Master and office or guest bedroom downstairs. Game room, media room and 2 bedrooms upstairs. High ceilings, crown moldings, covered patio, spacious kitchen with granite and SS appliances are perfect for entertaining, with tons of closet and storage space throughout. Fun for everyone, with fishing pond, community pool, picnic, splash pad and playground areas - come see for yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11512 Champion Creek Drive have any available units?
11512 Champion Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11512 Champion Creek Drive have?
Some of 11512 Champion Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11512 Champion Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11512 Champion Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11512 Champion Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11512 Champion Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11512 Champion Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11512 Champion Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 11512 Champion Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11512 Champion Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11512 Champion Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11512 Champion Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 11512 Champion Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 11512 Champion Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11512 Champion Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11512 Champion Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kilby
8455 Grace Street
Frisco, TX 75034
AMLI at the Ballpark
7755 John Q Hammons Dr.
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Residences at Starwood
6595 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch
5050 Farm to Market Rd 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Lucia
4848 Grand Gate Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Plaza At Frisco Square
8843 Coleman Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Skyhouse Frisco Station
6633 John Hickman Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District