11512 Champion Creek Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage media room

The gated community of Shores at Hidden Cove is suburban living at its finest! Located just a few minutes walk from Hidden Cove Park & Marina and beautiful trails along Lake Lewisville greenbelt, this immaculate, 3095 sqft, energy-efficient home features 4beds, 3baths + media room with an inviting and open floor plan. Master and office or guest bedroom downstairs. Game room, media room and 2 bedrooms upstairs. High ceilings, crown moldings, covered patio, spacious kitchen with granite and SS appliances are perfect for entertaining, with tons of closet and storage space throughout. Fun for everyone, with fishing pond, community pool, picnic, splash pad and playground areas - come see for yourself!