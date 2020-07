Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful duplex with 3 bedrooms,2 and a half baths in a nice neighborhood at the center of Frisco. High ceiling family room has walls of windows. Hardwood floor covers the family and master bed. Gameroom on the second floor. Exemplary Frisco school.HOA maintains the front yard, giving you low maintenances. Close to Shops, Restaurants, 121 and the tollway. Don't miss it.

Credit at least 580, monthly income at least 3 times the rent.