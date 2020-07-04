11471 Balcones Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Impressive home on a meticulously kept golf course lot on a cul-de-sac street. Beautiful home with plantation shutters on all windows and wood floors in family room and master bedroom. Chefs kitchen with freshly painted 42 inch cabinets, new quartz countertops, island,Bosch dishwasher, cook top and separate oven. Updated master suite and secondary bathrooms with painted cabinets and quartz countertops. Amazing backyard includes a covered patio with gorgeous mature trees and awesome views. Close to Top rated Frisco schools, shopping and restaurants.