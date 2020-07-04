All apartments in Frisco
Location

11471 Balcones Drive, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
parking
garage
Impressive home on a meticulously kept golf course lot on a cul-de-sac street. Beautiful home with plantation shutters on all windows and wood floors in family room and master bedroom. Chefs kitchen with freshly painted 42 inch cabinets, new quartz countertops, island,Bosch dishwasher, cook top and separate oven. Updated master suite and secondary bathrooms with painted cabinets and quartz countertops. Amazing backyard includes a covered patio with gorgeous mature trees and awesome views. Close to Top rated Frisco schools, shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11471 Balcones Drive have any available units?
11471 Balcones Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11471 Balcones Drive have?
Some of 11471 Balcones Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11471 Balcones Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11471 Balcones Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11471 Balcones Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11471 Balcones Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11471 Balcones Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11471 Balcones Drive offers parking.
Does 11471 Balcones Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11471 Balcones Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11471 Balcones Drive have a pool?
No, 11471 Balcones Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11471 Balcones Drive have accessible units?
No, 11471 Balcones Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11471 Balcones Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11471 Balcones Drive has units with dishwashers.

