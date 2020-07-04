11413 Henderson Drive

Amenities
Bring your pickiest tenants. Beautiful 1.5 story home in award winning FRISCO ISD. This pristine home features a split bedroom floor plan with a 17 x 23 BONUS ROOM up, perfect for game room or 2nd living area! Inviting kitchen featuring 42-inch cabinets, breakfast bar, separate oven and gas cook-top. The kitchen is open to the spacious breakfast area and living room with a fireplace. Perfect space to entertain. Spacious master suite with double vanities, garden tub, shower and large walk in closet. Both secondary bedrooms have large walk-in closets. New roof, light fixtures, fans (these last two not in pictures) and fresh paint. Community pools, parks, and walking trails. Minutes from North Dallas toll and 121.