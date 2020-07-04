All apartments in Frisco
11413 Henderson Drive
Last updated June 26 2019 at 2:18 AM

11413 Henderson Drive

11413 Henderson Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

11413 Henderson Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
pool
Bring your pickiest tenants. Beautiful 1.5 story home in award winning FRISCO ISD. This pristine home features a split bedroom floor plan with a 17 x 23 BONUS ROOM up, perfect for game room or 2nd living area! Inviting kitchen featuring 42-inch cabinets, breakfast bar, separate oven and gas cook-top. The kitchen is open to the spacious breakfast area and living room with a fireplace. Perfect space to entertain. Spacious master suite with double vanities, garden tub, shower and large walk in closet. Both secondary bedrooms have large walk-in closets. New roof, light fixtures, fans (these last two not in pictures) and fresh paint. Community pools, parks, and walking trails. Minutes from North Dallas toll and 121.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11413 Henderson Drive have any available units?
11413 Henderson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11413 Henderson Drive have?
Some of 11413 Henderson Drive's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11413 Henderson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11413 Henderson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11413 Henderson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11413 Henderson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11413 Henderson Drive offer parking?
No, 11413 Henderson Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11413 Henderson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11413 Henderson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11413 Henderson Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11413 Henderson Drive has a pool.
Does 11413 Henderson Drive have accessible units?
No, 11413 Henderson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11413 Henderson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11413 Henderson Drive has units with dishwashers.

