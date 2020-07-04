11398 Caladium Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Priced to Lease! Liscano Elementary. FRESH PAINT, CARPETS CLEANED, READY FOR MOVE-IN! Bright and open floorplan. Living room is open to kitchen and has tile floors and cast stone fireplace. Kitchen features include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and vented gas cooktop. Large master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and walk-in closet. Master bath has two sinks and separate tub and shower. Extended covered patio. Willow Bay Park is at end of street and community pool is 8 houses away. Available for short-term lease ending in April or May 2020 with small upcharge.