Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
11398 Caladium Lane
Last updated August 19 2019 at 11:00 AM

11398 Caladium Lane

11398 Caladium Ln · No Longer Available
Location

11398 Caladium Ln, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Priced to Lease! Liscano Elementary. FRESH PAINT, CARPETS CLEANED, READY FOR MOVE-IN! Bright and open floorplan. Living room is open to kitchen and has tile floors and cast stone fireplace. Kitchen features include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and vented gas cooktop. Large master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and walk-in closet. Master bath has two sinks and separate tub and shower. Extended covered patio. Willow Bay Park is at end of street and community pool is 8 houses away. Available for short-term lease ending in April or May 2020 with small upcharge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11398 Caladium Lane have any available units?
11398 Caladium Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11398 Caladium Lane have?
Some of 11398 Caladium Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11398 Caladium Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11398 Caladium Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11398 Caladium Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11398 Caladium Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11398 Caladium Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11398 Caladium Lane offers parking.
Does 11398 Caladium Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11398 Caladium Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11398 Caladium Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11398 Caladium Lane has a pool.
Does 11398 Caladium Lane have accessible units?
No, 11398 Caladium Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11398 Caladium Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11398 Caladium Lane has units with dishwashers.

