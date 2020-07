Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pool air conditioning playground fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave Property Amenities game room playground pool

*** New hot water heater, garbage disposal, dishwasher, and microwave March 2017*** Welcome home to the home in The Lakes of Preston Vineyards. Open concept kitchen and family room are perfect for entertaining. Three bedrooms and an additional game room on the second floor. Newer roof, fence, and HVAC units. Welcoming community with neighborhood pool, splash pad, playground, and canals. Convenient location to freeways, shopping, and dining.