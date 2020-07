Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room pool

Beautifully updated one and half story Highland Home with amazing golf course views! Updated carpet, Nice study with glass doors off entry. Open kitchen with gas cooktop, stainless appliances, and granite countertops open to family room with a view of the golf course. Upstairs is a great kids' retreat with a large gameroom and its own full bath. Good school and community, park, jogging path and pool all facilities included.