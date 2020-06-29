All apartments in Frisco
Last updated April 6 2020 at 6:20 PM

11313 Newport Drive

11313 Newport Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11313 Newport Drive, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
hot tub
(updated pics coming soon) Beautiful home in highly coveted Plantation Resort neighborhood. Within walking distance of nearby Plantation golf course, schools and parks. . Located minutes from highways 121 and Dallas North Tollway. Close proximity to restaurants and shopping areas and FRISCO ISD schools!! Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless appliances, master bathroom spa, hardwood flooring, Large backyard with mature trees. Huge living with open kitchen. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11313 Newport Drive have any available units?
11313 Newport Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11313 Newport Drive have?
Some of 11313 Newport Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11313 Newport Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11313 Newport Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11313 Newport Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11313 Newport Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11313 Newport Drive offer parking?
No, 11313 Newport Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11313 Newport Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11313 Newport Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11313 Newport Drive have a pool?
No, 11313 Newport Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11313 Newport Drive have accessible units?
No, 11313 Newport Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11313 Newport Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11313 Newport Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

