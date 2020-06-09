All apartments in Frisco
Last updated June 21 2019 at 6:18 AM

11300 Jereme Trail

11300 Jereme Trail · No Longer Available
Location

11300 Jereme Trail, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Location! Location! Grand Beauty Beyond Compare in Excellent Frisco Planned Community! Plantation Resort is know for its Superior Elementary Schools, as well as it’s Golf Course, Tennis and Community Pool. The Interior and Exterior of this Beautiful Home has been Completely Updated! This Home Has Spacious Rooms With Great Lighting and a Wonderful Flow to the Home in Fact, it’s One of the Most Functional Plans around! Updates include ALL Flooring, Int and Ext Paint, Baseboards, Granite, Windows, Roof and Rebuilt Chimney. You’ll LOVE the Location, Schools, Community and Most Certainly This Beautiful Open and Spacious Remodeled Home! Come See it Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11300 Jereme Trail have any available units?
11300 Jereme Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11300 Jereme Trail have?
Some of 11300 Jereme Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11300 Jereme Trail currently offering any rent specials?
11300 Jereme Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11300 Jereme Trail pet-friendly?
No, 11300 Jereme Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11300 Jereme Trail offer parking?
Yes, 11300 Jereme Trail offers parking.
Does 11300 Jereme Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11300 Jereme Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11300 Jereme Trail have a pool?
Yes, 11300 Jereme Trail has a pool.
Does 11300 Jereme Trail have accessible units?
No, 11300 Jereme Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 11300 Jereme Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11300 Jereme Trail has units with dishwashers.

