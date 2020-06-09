11300 Jereme Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Location! Location! Grand Beauty Beyond Compare in Excellent Frisco Planned Community! Plantation Resort is know for its Superior Elementary Schools, as well as it’s Golf Course, Tennis and Community Pool. The Interior and Exterior of this Beautiful Home has been Completely Updated! This Home Has Spacious Rooms With Great Lighting and a Wonderful Flow to the Home in Fact, it’s One of the Most Functional Plans around! Updates include ALL Flooring, Int and Ext Paint, Baseboards, Granite, Windows, Roof and Rebuilt Chimney. You’ll LOVE the Location, Schools, Community and Most Certainly This Beautiful Open and Spacious Remodeled Home! Come See it Today!