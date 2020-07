Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

AMAZING Legacy-Monterrey home on beautiful, private wooded lot with oversized backyard ready for a pool!! THIS IS A MUST SEE HOME with inviting floorplan within walking distance to Frisco ISD schools, neighborhood park and pool. 5 Beds 3.5 Baths, game room, media, private office & huge open concept kitchen with TWO pantries! Roof installed 2017, freshly painted 2018, carpet just installed, tons of upgrades! This is a must see!