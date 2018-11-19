11200 Jereme Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Location! Location!! Location!!! House is in Plantation Resort with playground, green belt and golf course, awesome community to live in! Centrally located in Frisco, 3 minutes access to TX-121 & DNT, 7 minutes to Toyota North America headquarters and Highway 75, 5 minutes to lots of shopping and restaurants. vaulted ceilings, beautiful fireplace, kitchen overlooks cozy living area, backyard with Pool is enclosed in 8' BoB privacy Fence, energy efficient with Ceiling Fans, Solar Screens & Blinds, open layout with Hardwood, C-Tile, Carpet, & Slate flooring, SS Appliances, Granite Tile Counters, Pendant and Can Lighting, Built-ins, 42 inch Cabinetry, Stone Fireplace, Backyard Lighting, Storage shed, and more!