Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
11200 Jereme Trail
Last updated September 18 2019 at 11:09 AM

11200 Jereme Trail

11200 Jereme Trail · No Longer Available
Location

11200 Jereme Trail, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Location! Location!! Location!!! House is in Plantation Resort with playground, green belt and golf course, awesome community to live in! Centrally located in Frisco, 3 minutes access to TX-121 & DNT, 7 minutes to Toyota North America headquarters and Highway 75, 5 minutes to lots of shopping and restaurants. vaulted ceilings, beautiful fireplace, kitchen overlooks cozy living area, backyard with Pool is enclosed in 8' BoB privacy Fence, energy efficient with Ceiling Fans, Solar Screens & Blinds, open layout with Hardwood, C-Tile, Carpet, & Slate flooring, SS Appliances, Granite Tile Counters, Pendant and Can Lighting, Built-ins, 42 inch Cabinetry, Stone Fireplace, Backyard Lighting, Storage shed, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11200 Jereme Trail have any available units?
11200 Jereme Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11200 Jereme Trail have?
Some of 11200 Jereme Trail's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11200 Jereme Trail currently offering any rent specials?
11200 Jereme Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11200 Jereme Trail pet-friendly?
No, 11200 Jereme Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11200 Jereme Trail offer parking?
Yes, 11200 Jereme Trail offers parking.
Does 11200 Jereme Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11200 Jereme Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11200 Jereme Trail have a pool?
Yes, 11200 Jereme Trail has a pool.
Does 11200 Jereme Trail have accessible units?
No, 11200 Jereme Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 11200 Jereme Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11200 Jereme Trail has units with dishwashers.

