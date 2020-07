11197 Classic Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court game room parking bbq/grill garage

THIS IS THE ONE! IT HAS IT ALL! LOCATION CAN'T BE BEAT! WALK TO TARGET AND STARBUCKS! GORGEOUS INTERIOR WITH WOOD FLOORS, FRESH PAINT, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND OUTDOOR LIVING AREA! TWO STORY LIVING ROOM WITH GAS FIREPLACE. SPACIOUS MEDIA AND GAMEROOM UP FOR LOADS OF FUN ALONG WITH 3 BIG BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHROOMS! BACKYARD IS TRUE ENTERTAINING HEAVEN WITH BUILT-IN KITCHEN, FIREPLACE AND COVERED PATIO. DRIVEWAY SERVES AS BASKETBALL COURT WITH ROLLING GATE THAT KEEPS THE BALL IN PLAY! ENJOY WALKS AND BIKE RIDES ON COTTONWOOD CREEK TRAIL OF 3.7 MILES OF NATURE. WALK THE GREENBELTS TO ALL SCHOOLS...WHS, GRIFFIN, PINK. THIS ONE WON'T LAST COME FAST!