Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 4 bdrm 4 bath home at the heart of Frisco. Beautiful staircase makes this 2 story house elegant and grant. Specious formal dining, granite counter top kitchen, bay window in family area, covered patio with creek views, MASTER BEDROOM DOWN, large activity area upstairs. GTREAT SCHOOLS! minutes away from Preston Rd, Tollway, nice restaurants and shopping... Pets Case by Case! All information are deemed to be accurate but not guaranteed.