10845 Silver Dollar Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool playground pool table

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking playground pool pool table garage media room tennis court

FOR RENT!! This stunning home is ready for immediate move in. Floor plan is made up of 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, game room, media room, formal dining & island kitchen. Home is packed with upgrades & even includes billiards table, media screen, theatre chairs, a built-in refrigerator and is nestled in the Trails subdivision, which offers pools, tennis courts & playgrounds. Desirable Frisco ISD. This will go fast so don’t hesitate to schedule your showing. HOA fees are tenant’s responsibility. Annual dues are divided by 12 and the added to the rent. Example: $2,695 (base rent) + $48 (annual HOA fee is $570; divided by 12 = $48) = $2,743 total monthly payment. MOVE IN TODAY!