Great Location. Nice Open Floor plan 3 Bedroom and 2 bath Home in Established and Quiet neighborhood in Frisco ISD. Wooden floors in Living and Bedrooms. Granite Counter-tops in kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances and Designer back-splash. Fenced backyard. Community offers ponds, hiking and biking trails. Near to shopping centers and Easy access to DNT-Tool way and 121.