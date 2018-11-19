10708 Copperwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful one story walking distance to parks and elementary school. Lovely open floor plan with large living space and lots of natural light. Beautiful fireplace in living area adds just the right designer touch. Kitchen has updated appliances and opens to main living area and breakfast room. Flex space would make a great study, playroom or dining room. Large backyard with patio makes great area for pets or play! Nest Thermostat. AC replaced and Roof replaced in 2017. Interior updates to flooring, fireplace surround, appliances, front and patio doors, and 2 inch blinds in 2016.