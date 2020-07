Amenities

Open floor plan with good sized bedrooms and a separate 4th bedroom could also be utilized for study or play room. Kitchen is open to family room and split master retreat has dual sinks, separate tub and shower. Private backyard, nice landscaped curb appeal. Great hike and bike trails in the neighborhood. Tenant and Tenant agent to verify schools and all measurements.