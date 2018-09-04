10410 Asheboro Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym game room parking garage

Ready to move in.Super maintained home with Frisco ISD.New Roof 2017.New WH & AC coil system 2016.New front & back doors. Elegant formals.Open family room with fireplace to gourmet kitchen: corian counter tops, island,breakfast bar & WI pantry.Bedroom downstairs can be used as study. Huge master retreat with sitting area that overlooks to large private backyard & oversized patio.Grand master bath features corner jacuzzi tub,separate shower & huge WI closet.Game room is upstairs.Spacious 4 bedrooms with walk in closets.BOB fence with metal posts.Gated driveway.Hardwood floors.Crown moldings.Wooden blinds.Solar screens.Close to Frisco Athletic center,schools,shopping,restaurants,HWAYs.Lease purchase is possible.