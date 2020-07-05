All apartments in Frisco
10409 Mallory Drive
Last updated November 30 2019 at 11:31 PM

10409 Mallory Drive

10409 Mallory Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10409 Mallory Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Wow! Totally upgraded true wood floors! This is a wonderful family floor plan with a master down and up! Downstairs can either be an in law master, and upstairs a large master suite or master up can also be used as a large game room if desired with a large full bath and 2 closets. Two baths down and kitchen have been remodeled and are gorgeous! Large flex space downstairs can also be used as a game room or living, the decorating and floor plan are so flexible! And a great large pool and spa are wonderful for entertaining fun without going out! Close by all that Frisco has to offer with great access to 121 and Dallas North tollway, shopping and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10409 Mallory Drive have any available units?
10409 Mallory Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10409 Mallory Drive have?
Some of 10409 Mallory Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10409 Mallory Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10409 Mallory Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10409 Mallory Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10409 Mallory Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 10409 Mallory Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10409 Mallory Drive offers parking.
Does 10409 Mallory Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10409 Mallory Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10409 Mallory Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10409 Mallory Drive has a pool.
Does 10409 Mallory Drive have accessible units?
No, 10409 Mallory Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10409 Mallory Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10409 Mallory Drive has units with dishwashers.

