10409 Mallory Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage hot tub

Wow! Totally upgraded true wood floors! This is a wonderful family floor plan with a master down and up! Downstairs can either be an in law master, and upstairs a large master suite or master up can also be used as a large game room if desired with a large full bath and 2 closets. Two baths down and kitchen have been remodeled and are gorgeous! Large flex space downstairs can also be used as a game room or living, the decorating and floor plan are so flexible! And a great large pool and spa are wonderful for entertaining fun without going out! Close by all that Frisco has to offer with great access to 121 and Dallas North tollway, shopping and entertainment.