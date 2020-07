Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace microwave carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven Property Amenities parking garage

This charming and well maintain one story house 4 Bedroom, 2 baths, 2 Living area, 2 Dining. Good location, minutes to Preston Road, Stonebriar mall, Shopping center, Restaurants and 121 Highway, Toll way. Bright and Light. Fresh interior painting, one year Laminate floor in two living area & F Dinning, one year carpet. Dual sinks and separate showers in Master bathroom. Must see.