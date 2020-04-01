All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 19 2019

10336 Quest Drive

10336 Quest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10336 Quest Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Cozy, charming, and well-maintained 3-bedroom home in Frisco ISD with a well-designed floorplan and layout. Gorgeous, dark wood floors all throughout the downstairs with tile in kitchen and utility room. No carpet downstairs! Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and breakfast area. Spacious living room with gas fireplace and formal dining downstairs. Covered patio and large tree in backyard for shade and privacy. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included. Master, 2nd, and 3rd bedroom all upstairs. Ideally located just 3 miles from Dallas North Tollway and from restaurants, shops, and entertainment at the Frisco Star, Shops of Legacy, and Legacy West.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10336 Quest Drive have any available units?
10336 Quest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10336 Quest Drive have?
Some of 10336 Quest Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10336 Quest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10336 Quest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10336 Quest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10336 Quest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 10336 Quest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10336 Quest Drive offers parking.
Does 10336 Quest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10336 Quest Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10336 Quest Drive have a pool?
No, 10336 Quest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10336 Quest Drive have accessible units?
No, 10336 Quest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10336 Quest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10336 Quest Drive has units with dishwashers.

