10336 Quest Drive

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Cozy, charming, and well-maintained 3-bedroom home in Frisco ISD with a well-designed floorplan and layout. Gorgeous, dark wood floors all throughout the downstairs with tile in kitchen and utility room. No carpet downstairs! Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and breakfast area. Spacious living room with gas fireplace and formal dining downstairs. Covered patio and large tree in backyard for shade and privacy. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included. Master, 2nd, and 3rd bedroom all upstairs. Ideally located just 3 miles from Dallas North Tollway and from restaurants, shops, and entertainment at the Frisco Star, Shops of Legacy, and Legacy West.